Girlfriend Collective Boxing Day Sale: Score Up to 50% Off Sitewide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If your New Year's resolutions involve working out, then you don't want to miss Girlfriend Collective's Boxing Day Sale!

The sustainable activewear brand is offering 20-50% off sitewide for Boxing Day, plus save 20% off full-priced items with code: THATSAWRAP through 12/31. Whether you need new leggings, sports bras, puffer jackets, joggers and other activewear essentials, now is the time to stock up. Plus, every style is offered in sizes XXS-6XL and made with sustainability in mind!

Below, we rounded up our favorite sale styles that we think you'll like, too. But don't think too hard or long about your purchase—these deals won't last forever!