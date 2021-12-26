Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale Is On: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ready for some post-holiday sales? We've got one we're sure you're going to love! Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale is happening now and you can take an extra 25% off sale styles. All you have to do is use the code EXTRA at checkout. The sale just started today and we highly suggest checking it out before something you love sells out. Trust us, items are guaranteed to sell out.
We adore Tory Burch for their classy and sophisticated styles. The quality is excellent and every piece you get will likely last a long time. If you're shopping for a chic new handbag for the new year, Tory Burch has no shortage of options. We love the Miller mini crossbody for being stylish and perfect for everyday use. The classic, shopper-loved McGraw Smooth Satchel is another one we're eyeing. Right now, it's on sale for over 50% off!
Whether you're looking for a cute new cardigan for the office or a tote bag that will carry all the essentials and more, there's something in here for everyone. We've rounded up the best deals we could find during Tory Burch's highly anticipated Semi-Annual Sale. Check those out below.
Tory Burch Ella Plaid Tote
The best-selling Ella Plaid tote in Brie Plaid is lightweight, super roomy and perfect for the office or a quick out-of-town getaway. We love the size of it. If you're someone who enjoys carrying a ton of stuff everywhere you go, this stylish tote is a must. During the extra 25% off sale, you can get this for nearly 50% off.
Tory Burch McGraw High Frequency Small Bucket Bag
Bucket bags are a staple for your bag collection due to their unique look. Plus, even the smaller sized bucket bags can hold a ton of stuff. That's the case here with Tory Burch's McGraw High Frequency bucket bag. The stencil floral print makes this bag truly one-of-a-kind.
Tory Burch Color-Block Madeline Cardigan
The color-block Madeline cardigan is a shopper-fave with reviewers raving over it's softness. It comes in multiple colors, and you can snag this today for $89.
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Shearling
These highly-rated Miller Cloud sandals are said to "feel like heaven." As one shopper wrote, "These are a vacation for your feet, especially indoors and when closed-in shoes are too hot! Nice and soft, comfy, and relaxing!" It's also a really great price right now.
Tory Burch Kira Glazed Logo Belt
This logo belt will immediately take your outfit of choice to the next level. You can get this in the pretty pink magnolia or the versatile fig. Right now, it's on sale for under $100.
Tory Burch Miller Mini Bag
If you need a purse you can easily throw on while you're running out the door, we recommend checking out Tory Burch's Miller mini bag. It's a simple and chic crossbody that features a 22.5-inch strap drop and a removable chain. It's originally $358, but you can snag this today for under $200. Tory Burch reviewers have nothing but positive things to say about this one, so we suggest adding this to your bag.
If you love the style but want something a little more roomier, you should check out Tory Burch's Miller shoulder bag.
Tory Burch McGraw Smooth Satchel
The McGraw Smooth Satchel is the type of bag that will never go out of style. Shoppers say it's perfect for someone who's always on-the-go. It's large enough to fit a seven inch tablet and features multiple pockets to keep things organized. Best part is, it's on sale today for over 50% off. Stock is limited, so we highly suggest snagging this as soon as possible.
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Glazed Small Camera Bag
Tory Burch shoppers adore the super cute Kira Chevron camera bag in fig. The color itself is highly versatile, and the chevron-quilted leather is so stylish. It's a total compliment getter!
Tory Burch Leather Double-Zip Mini Bag
If you're looking for a small purse that only holds the absolute essentials, this double-zip mini bag is definitely worth checking out. It features a double-zip closure, three compartments and an adjustable strap with a 22.5-inch drop. Plus, this bag is part of an online exclusive collection, so you won't find it anywhere else.
Tory Burch Tory Charm Shearling Mule
The Tory Charm shearling mule is the definition of cozy and chic. You have the option to get these in olive or toasted caramel. Shoppers say these are super comfortable as well!
Looking for more post-holiday sales? Check out 13 Jaw-Dropping Under $50 Deals From J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale.