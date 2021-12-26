Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale Is On: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ready for some post-holiday sales? We've got one we're sure you're going to love! Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale is happening now and you can take an extra 25% off sale styles. All you have to do is use the code EXTRA at checkout. The sale just started today and we highly suggest checking it out before something you love sells out. Trust us, items are guaranteed to sell out.

We adore Tory Burch for their classy and sophisticated styles. The quality is excellent and every piece you get will likely last a long time. If you're shopping for a chic new handbag for the new year, Tory Burch has no shortage of options. We love the Miller mini crossbody for being stylish and perfect for everyday use. The classic, shopper-loved McGraw Smooth Satchel is another one we're eyeing. Right now, it's on sale for over 50% off!

Whether you're looking for a cute new cardigan for the office or a tote bag that will carry all the essentials and more, there's something in here for everyone. We've rounded up the best deals we could find during Tory Burch's highly anticipated Semi-Annual Sale. Check those out below.