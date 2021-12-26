E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Anthropologie's Post-Holiday Deals Are Here!

Take an extra 40% off sale, plus up to 30% off bedding, mirrors, in-stock furniture and more!

By Emily Spain Dec 26, 2021 12:00 PMTags
Anthropologie After-Christmas Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Anthropologie's biggest sale of the year has arrived!

For a limited time, you can take an extra 40% off sale styles across the clothing, shoes, home and beauty categories. Plus, you can save up to 30% off bedding, mirrors, in-stock furniture and more must-have home items!

Since there are literally thousands of items on sale, we did the legwork and rounded up 10 items on sale that should definitely end up in your cart. Scroll below to check out our picks!

Ruffled Boat Neck Sweater

Add this cozy ruffle sweater to your wardrobe—you won't regret it!

$120
$42
Anthropologie

Sundry Tie-Waist Jumpsuit

Ideal for weekend days when you have no plans other than to lounge on the couch! This jumpsuit is sure to up the cozy factor of your wardrobe, too.

$188
$72
Anthropologie

Erika Pena Tiered Midi Dress

Whether you wear this dress to have brunch with friends, to the office or to run errands around town, you're sure to get tons of compliments.

$290
$102
Anthropologie

Sequined V-Neck Tank

Looking for something sparkly to ring in the new year? Look no further than this v-neck sequined tank.

$98
$36
Anthropologie

Flared Faux Leather Pants

Available in moss, ivory and blue, these leather pants are what your wardrobe is missing! Plus, you can't beat this price.

$120
$42
Anthropologie

Maeve Teddy Zip-Up Coat

Everyone needs a teddy coat for the colder months! Don't have one yet? Take this as your sign.

$170
$60
Anthropologie

Nirmooha Puff-Sleeved Colorblocked Maxi Dress

This colorblock maxi dress is sure to turn heads in the best way possible.

$240
$90
Anthropologie

Studded Sherpa Slide Slippers

Warning: You won't want to take these slippers off!

$68
$30
Anthropologie

Maeve Tweed Dress Set

How cute is this set?! Not only do you get a chic tweed dress but a matching jacket, too!

$230
$78
Anthropologie

Marni Chair

Spruce up your home with this shearling-inspired chair

$1,298
$600
Anthropologie

Ready for more ways to save? Check out these incredible deals from Lululemon's post-holiday sale!

