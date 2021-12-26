E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Free People After Holiday Sale: Score 50% Off All Sale Styles

There are so many amazing finds!

By Emily Spain Dec 26, 2021 1:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Free People’s Boxing Day Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Still in the mood to shop? If so, you have to check out Free People's After Holiday Sale!

For a limited time, shoppers can take an extra 50% off all sale items, no code required! This means you can stock up on sweaters, coats, boots, activewear and more winter-ready styles without breaking the bank. 

Since there are so many incredible pieces on sale, we went ahead and rounded up 11 styles we think are definite 'add to cart' moments. Scroll below to check out our favorite sale finds!

14 Can't-Miss Deals from Everlane's End of Year Sale

Poppy Mini

Still need a NYE dress? Here you go! It's the perfect amount of sparkle for a night on the town or on your couch while counting down to 2022.

$128
$35
Free People

Boyish Tommy Jeans

We suggest using this sale to stock up on trending denim styles like this straight-leg, vintage-inspired jean with rip detailing.

$188
$50
Free People

Could It Be You Cardi

Add some color to your cardigan collection! We love the print on this oversized silhouette.

$228
$75
Free People

Vance Mini

Available in six colors, this classic wrap dress is great for those days when you don't have the mental capacity to think too hard about your outfit. This style can be dressed up or down, plus it's super comfy!

$70
$25
Free People

High-Rise Black Diamond Leggings

Thanks to a compressive, cross-hatched ribbing, you will always look snatched when you're breaking a sweat.

$118
$45
Free People

Banks Over-The-Knee Boots

You'll wear this over-the-knee style on repeat—we just know it! They'll look so cute with a mini skirt or a long flowy dress.

$368
$150
Free People

Frida Ruffle Mini Dress

Go into 2022 looking like a shimmery disco ball thanks to this sequin-adorned mini dress.

$168
$50
Free People

The Ragged Priest Printed Boilersuit

We're obsessed with this groovy jumpsuit! Pair it with some boots or sneakers and you'll look oh so trendy.

$128
$50
Free People

Penelope Wool Coat

Can we get some commotion for this coat?! It's everything you could want in a winter coat.

$268
$100
Free People

Burst Your Bubble Turtleneck

Everyone could use a few go-to turtlenecks in their closet! Not to mention, this colorful style is ideal for layering.

$198
$50
Free People

Emmaline Mini Dress

This sweater dress is a must for the colder months. It will keep you looking toasty and cute!

$168
$60
Free People

