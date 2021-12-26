25 Secrets About Santa Clause You'll Enjoy—Even If You're Lactose Intolerant

Watch : Tim Allen's "The Santa Clause": Live From E! Rewind

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

And to help you get even more into the festive spirit, we're looking back on one of our favorite holiday movies: The Santa Clause.

Since its release in 1994, The Santa Clause has been an instant classic. However, what most people don't know is that the film almost didn't star Tim Allen. At the time, producers were hesitant he could lead a box office movie since he was mainly known for his hit television series, Home Improvement. But could you imagine the film with Mel Gibson, Bill Murray or any other actor?

What's more? Back in 2018, he revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show that the original script wasn't as light-hearted. Instead, he claimed it featured a dark storyline, one in which Santa Claus was involved in a violent death. Yes, you read that right. Not exactly the Kris Kringle you know and love.