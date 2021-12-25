E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Here's Your Invite Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Celebrations

Though smaller than previous years due to the pandemic, the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas celebrations still sleighed. Scroll all for the pictures on their festive party.

As always, the Kardashian-Jenner family is sleighing the season.

Just hours after Kris Jenner released her debut Christmas single—a cover of "Jingle Bells" featuring Kourtney Kardashian and Travis BarkerKim Kardashian gifted fans with a look at the family's holiday photos. In the series of snaps, Kim, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kris and Dream Kardashian are all seen smiling, dancing and kissing for the camera. And, of course, they're all dressed in head-to-toe SKIMS. (C'mon, did you expect anything else?!)

While Kim captioned the shots with a simple "Merry Christmas," Khloe gave the sweetest shoutout to her 3-year-old. "I've obviously been on the good list," the Good American co-founder, who shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, wrote. "She's my greatest blessing."

Meanwhile, their momager had a message for her nearly 45 million followers: "Merry Christmas from my family to yours!!!! I love you!! God bless you!!!!"

Later in the evening on Dec. 24, the family once again reunited for their annual Christmas Eve celebrations. And though significantly smaller than previous years due to the pandemic, the party was as spirited—and jaw-dropping—as ever.

While Kendall Jenner wore a gorgeous black ball gown as she oh-so-casually sipped red wine on the couch, Khloe and True matched in sparkling silver dresses perfect for any black tie affair. Plus, Santa Claus made a special appearance at Kris' home, which was filled with decked out trees.

To see all the festive snaps from the family's celebrations, keep scrolling...

Instagram
Dressed the Nines

Kendall Jenner can rewear this stunning number to the Met Gala next year.

Seeing Double

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's twinning moments continue to be a gift. 

Instagram
He Came to Town

Santa stopped by to surprise the cousins, including True, Saint West and Chicago West.

Instagram
Ho, Ho, Ho

Here's hoping they're on the nice list.

Instagram
Sparkle and Shine

"'Twas the night before Christmas," Khloe captioned a series of sultry shots. 

Instagram
Deck the Halls

Fa la la la la la la la la

Instagram
Hung by the Chimney With Care

Kourtney Kardashian shared her blended family's stockings.

Instagram
Keep With Tradition

As she noted, Kendall's held onto this decoration since 1995.

