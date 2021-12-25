Here's Your Invite Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Celebrations

Watch : Should Pete Davidson Go to Kim Kardashian's Holiday Party?

As always, the Kardashian-Jenner family is sleighing the season.

Just hours after Kris Jenner released her debut Christmas single—a cover of "Jingle Bells" featuring Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker—Kim Kardashian gifted fans with a look at the family's holiday photos. In the series of snaps, Kim, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kris and Dream Kardashian are all seen smiling, dancing and kissing for the camera. And, of course, they're all dressed in head-to-toe SKIMS. (C'mon, did you expect anything else?!)

While Kim captioned the shots with a simple "Merry Christmas," Khloe gave the sweetest shoutout to her 3-year-old. "I've obviously been on the good list," the Good American co-founder, who shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, wrote. "She's my greatest blessing."

Meanwhile, their momager had a message for her nearly 45 million followers: "Merry Christmas from my family to yours!!!! I love you!! God bless you!!!!"