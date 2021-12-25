The Many Ways Queen Elizabeth Honored Prince Philip During Incredibly Personal Christmas Speech

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Honors Prince Philip With A Special Accessory

Last Christmas—and every one before—she gave him her heart. And today, Prince Philip remains just as big a part of it as always for Queen Elizabeth II.

In what was arguably her most personal Christmas speech, the monarch paid tribute to her late husband, who died in April at age 99. Seated in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, with a sole photo of her and Philip behind her, the Queen was seen wearing a sapphire brooch, the same accessory she wore during their honeymoon photocall in 1947—and to celebrate several of their wedding anniversaries.

"Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones," she began. "This year, especially, I understand why. But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work—from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world. His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation—were all irrepressible."