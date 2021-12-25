13 Jaw-Dropping Under $50 Deals From J.Crew’s End-of-Season Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're about to make your holiday weekend even merrier, shoppers. J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale is on and the discounts are huge!
Right now, select sweatshirt and sweatpant styles are an extra 60% off. And yes, that includes already reduced items. All sale styles including jackets, sweaters, shoes and accessories are an extra 50% off as well. All you have to do is enter the code BIGSALE at checkout.
With offers like that, you can score J.Crew's best-selling Alps puffer jacket for just $41. Considering its list price is nearly $200, that's a seriously amazing deal. You can even snag these ultra-trendy hiker boots, which are originally $198, for just $30 right now. Their popular lug sole rainboots are also on sale for $25. If you think those discounts are good, just wait until you see what else we found.
We've rounded up all the best under $50 deals during J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale. Check those out below.
J.Crew Turtleneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
J.Crew's best-selling turtleneck sweater comes in 11 colors and is made from their signature super soft yarn. It's originally $98, but you can snag this for as low as $24 today.
J.Crew Lightweight Leather Nordic Boots
These stylish hiker boots will earn you so many compliments. Throw them on a with a pair of straight leg jeans and you'll be on-trend this winter. They were originally $198, but you can snag these for as low as $30. This has to be one of our favorite deals from the sale.
J.Crew University Terry Hoodie with Striped Cuffs
During J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale, sweats are an extra 60% off so you can score this collegiate-inspired hoodie for just $28. That's $100 off the list price. Talk about amazing.
J.Crew University Terry Sweatpants with Striped Cuffs
We're all about matching sets. If you love the hoodie above, we've got great news. It has matching bottoms! You can get these sweatpants for just $31.
J.Crew Oslo Soft Leather Crossbody Bag
Looking for a perfectly sized crossbody that you can throw on and wear wherever you go? Look no further than J.Crew's Oslo Soft Leather Crossbody Bag. It's a shopper-fave with many raving over how soft and "perfect" it is. You can get this in black or red, but the latter will score you over $100 off!
J. Crew Magic Rinse Turtleneck Sweatshirt
Turtlenecks are a staple for winter. This magic Rinse Turtleneck Sweatshirt from J.Crew was made through a "special four-step process" in order to give it a super soft feel. It comes in four colors and would look great under your favorite winter coat. There are matching sweatpants available as well if you want to make it a set.
J.Crew University Terry Puff-Sleeve Sweatshirt
J.Crew took the classic pullover sweatshirt and gave it a cute little twist. This version of their University Terry Sweatshirt features subtle puff sleeves, it comes in four colors and it's on sale for just $16. You may want to buy more than one!
J.Crew Velvet Foldover Clutch
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, these velvet clutches from J.Crew couldn't be on sale at a better time. They're originally $98, but you can score them for as low as $34.
J.Crew Balloon-Sleeve Cable-Knit Sweater
This beautiful cable-knit sweater is a total winner for us. It comes in five colors: pale lemon, pale peach, warm ivory, pale clay and dusty sky. It's originally $98, but you can snag these for just $37. So cute!
Adidas NMD R1 Sneakers
Take your everyday casual look to the next level with this fab pair of sneakers from Adidas. During J.Crew's End-of-Year Sale, you can score these for $100 off.
J.Crew Sun Tarot Card Sweatshirt
Attract all the joy and positivity into your life with this Sun Tarot Card sweatshirt from J.Crew. It features a large graphic of the Sun card on the back and a very brief description of what it represents on the front. Love it!
J.Crew Long Cotton Cable-Knit Mockneck Sweater
This top-rated sweater is a J.Crew shopper-fave. Reviewers love how it isn't too bulky. You can get this beautiful rich gold option for just under $50.
