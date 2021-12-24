Kate Middleton Just Gave Her First-Ever Public Piano Performance and It Will Give You Chills

Watch : See William & Kate's Royal Christmas Card 2021

A performance fit for a royal!

Kate Middleton hit all the right notes after she made an unforgettable appearance during the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas broadcast. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the Duchess of Cambridge joined Scottish singer Tom Walker onstage to perform his song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

During the special, which aired on ITV and was held at The Chapter House inside Westminster Abbey, Kate impressively showed off her musical talents as she played the piano, while the 30-year-old musician sang the poignant lyrics and played the guitar.

This marked the 39-year-old royal's first-ever public piano performance. And even though Kate has remained humble about her piano-playing skills, Tom took a moment to sing her praises.

"Without doubt, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he said of their duet, per ITV. "I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it."