Did The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Find Love on the Show? He Says...

Watch : Clayton Echard Reveals He Found Love on the "Bachelor"

The upcoming season of The Bachelor just might have a rosy ending after all.

Clayton Echard will kick off the new year with the 26th season of the ABC franchise, which premieres on Jan. 3 and marks the 20th anniversary of the dating competition series. But before Bachelor Nation watches his journey unfold in front of the cameras, they might want to hear what the sales rep had to say to E! News about whether he found his special someone.

"I did find love," the 28-year-old star revealed, before teasing, "As far as what that looks like, I think that's where everyone has to tune in and find out. Because I'll just say it was a wild ride and I did find it."

From the very first night, Clayton, who first appeared on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, thought to himself, "I'm going to find my future wife here for sure."