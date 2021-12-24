E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

BTS' Suga Tests Positive for Coronavirus

After fans learned BTS' Suga tested positive for COVID-19, several social media users took to Twitter to send along their well-wishes.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 24, 2021 10:00 PMTags
CelebritiesBTSCoronavirus
Watch: BTS Is Taking an Extended Break to "Recharge"

BTSSuga has tested positive for COVID-19

The group's record label Big Hit Music shared the news in a message posted to the fan community platform Weverse on Friday, Dec. 24. The company said the 28-year-old artist took a PCR test upon returning to South Korea from the United States on Thursday, Dec. 23 and received the results while he was quarantining on Dec. 24. Big Hit Music noted Suga had no contact with his bandmates Jin, J-HopeRMJiminV and Jungkook

According to the statement, Suga had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. amid BTS' period of rest, which was announced on Dec. 6 as an opportunity for the artists "to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy" and to "spend the holiday season with their families." The message said Suga took a PCR test before leaving the U.S., which came back negative.

Big Hit Music said Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccine in late August, making his coronavirus case a breakthrough one, and that he has not shown any symptoms as of Dec. 24.

photos
Stars Open Up About Coronavirus Battles

The organization said Suga is practicing self-care at home in accordance with the guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With Photo Shoot

2

The Adorable Pic of North West Debuting Her Braces Will Make You Smile

3

How Kate Hudson, John Legend and More Are Celebrating the Holidays

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery," the statement read. "We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities."

SplashNews.com

After learning of the news, several fans in the BTS ARMY took to social media to send Suga well-wishes. "Get well soon," one social media user tweeted. Added another, "Wishing for a quick and speedy recovery."

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With Photo Shoot

2

The Adorable Pic of North West Debuting Her Braces Will Make You Smile

3

How Kate Hudson, John Legend and More Are Celebrating the Holidays

4

Kate Winslet "Couldn't Stop Crying" During Leonardo DiCaprio Reunion

5
Exclusive

What It's Really Like to Star in and Write Hallmark Movies

Latest News

Exclusive

Did The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Find Love? He Says...

BTS' Suga Tests Positive for Coronavirus

10 Lululemon Post-Holiday Specials That Are Unbelievably Good

Go Inside Camila Cabello's Luxurious $4.3 Million Los Angeles Home

Alyssa Scott Grieves for Son on What Would've Been His First Christmas

Exclusive

What It's Really Like to Star in and Write Hallmark Movies

MTV Star Candace Renee Rice Announces Pregnancy, Shares Complications