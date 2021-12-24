E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Camila Cabello Sells Los Angeles Mansion for $4.3 Million: See Inside the Luxurious House

E! News can confirm that Camila Cabello sold her Los Angeles mansion for $350,000 over the asking price, which comes less than a month after she listed the property.

It looks like Camila Cabello will have a fresh start ahead of the new year.

The Cinderella actress recently sold her Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles for a whopping $4.3 million—$350,000 over the asking price, E! News can confirm.

The "My Oh My" singer originally listed her 3,570 square-foot mansion last month for $3.95 million, but with the help of real estate agent Denise Rosner of Compass, the property has a new homeowner. The "Havana" artist previously purchased the house for $3.375 million in April 2019.

The massive estate is tucked in just above the Sunset Strip area and features four bathrooms and four bedrooms, one of which was converted into a music studio. In fact, E! News can confirm that Camila recorded her latest album there.

As if that weren't enticing enough, the L.A. oasis boasts a private courtyard entrance, a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, multiple fireplaces for a cozy night in, a saltwater pool and a newly built BBQ area for top tier entertaining.

photos
It's unknown if the former Fifth Harmony member plans to find a new estate in the City of Angels. But from the looks of her last property, it's clear she has exquisite taste and will find another fabulous place to call home.

Take a peek inside her Mediterranean-style mansion in our gallery below!

Neue Focus
R&R

Indulge in a little self-care with this spacious and serene bathroom.

Neue Focus
Top Tier Views

Enjoy some downtime with this incredible view of the outdoor space, natural daylight and inviting decor.

Neue Focus
Splashing Around

Cool off from the sunny L.A. weather with this fabulous saltwater pool.

Neue Focus
Family Time

When it comes to lounging, it doesn't get much chicer than this. 

Neue Focus
Compliments to the Chef

A date night at home with Shawn Mendes just got a lot more delicious thanks to this kitchen. 

Neue Focus
Dinner Is Served

At this table, there's plenty of room. 

Neue Focus
All Dressed Up

There's no shortage of space in this closet for a star's designer duds. 

Neue Focus
Sweet Dreams

It wouldn't be hard to get a good night's rest in this luxe bedroom. 

Neue Focus
Making Music

All that's missing from this room is a singer. 

Neue Focus
Backyard Babe

Kick back and relax with your loved ones with this outdoor dining and lounge space.

