Camila Cabello Sells Los Angeles Mansion for $4.3 Million: See Inside the Luxurious House

It looks like Camila Cabello will have a fresh start ahead of the new year.

The Cinderella actress recently sold her Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles for a whopping $4.3 million—$350,000 over the asking price, E! News can confirm.

The "My Oh My" singer originally listed her 3,570 square-foot mansion last month for $3.95 million, but with the help of real estate agent Denise Rosner of Compass, the property has a new homeowner. The "Havana" artist previously purchased the house for $3.375 million in April 2019.

The massive estate is tucked in just above the Sunset Strip area and features four bathrooms and four bedrooms, one of which was converted into a music studio. In fact, E! News can confirm that Camila recorded her latest album there.

As if that weren't enticing enough, the L.A. oasis boasts a private courtyard entrance, a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, multiple fireplaces for a cozy night in, a saltwater pool and a newly built BBQ area for top tier entertaining.