Floribama Shore's Candace Renee Rice Announces Pregnancy and Shares "Pre-Term Labor" Complications

Candace Renee Rice is opening up about her pregnancy journey.

The Floribama Shore star took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 23 to announce the exciting news that she's expecting her first child, a baby boy. The soon-to-be-mom also shared a series of maternity photos that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

However, the MTV star admitted that her pregnancy hasn't been smooth sailing.

"I didn't want to post these yet, but unfortunately yesterday I went into pre-term labor at 24 weeks," Candace began her Instagram message. "Dr. Tosha Muse in addition to all the wonderful doctors & nurses have been doing all they can to keep baby Maxwell Michael Hardy inside the womb as long as possible. It's wayyyy too early for him to enter."

Candace explained just how challenging her pregnancy has been, sharing, "I lost 20 pounds in the first 4 months and was throwing up on average 7 times a day."