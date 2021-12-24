This Adorable Photo of North West Debuting Her Braces Will Make You Smile

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares Mason Disick's Concerned Texts

North West just got braces.

Kim Kardashian's 8-year-old daughter with ex Kanye "Ye" West shared the news in a video posted to TikTok on Dec. 23.

The adorable clip showed North smiling from ear to ear as she gave her 4.4 million followers a look at her teeth. As she leaned into the camera, she said, "Oh my gosh, I got my braces!"

North shares the social media account with her mom. Ever since they launched the joint channel in November, they've posted everything from dance videos to closet tours. They're not the only ones from the famous family to appear in the videos, either. North's sister Chicago West, 3, and her cousins Penelope Disick, 9, and True Thompson, 3, have also made cameos.

Although, Kim didn't seem too happy when North previously gave fans an unexpected house tour and went live on TikTok, with the SKIMS founder telling her firstborn she's "not allowed" to do so. Even North's 12-year-old cousin Mason Disick texted Kim expressing his concern.