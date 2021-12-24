Kris Jenner Just Gifted Us With Her Cover of "Jingle Bells": Listen to It Here

Watch : 5 BEST Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner Moments

Kris Jenner is a momager, a reality TV star—and it looks like a singer.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum kicked off the Christmas celebrations a little early this year by gifting fans with her very own cover of "Jingle Bells" on Dec. 24.

The track opens with Kris asking, "Can we start over and go a little faster?" She then bursts into song and begins rocking out to the classic holiday tune.

She wasn't the only one from her famous family featured on the recording, either. Kourtney Kardashian and her blink-182 fiancé Travis Barker also took part in the festivities.

"A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @krisjenner," the Poosh founder wrote on Instagram Stories, "me on the jingle bells, and @travisbarker on the drums of course."

The cover art included a throwback photo of Kris wearing a sparkly red gown and standing in front of the fireplace with stockings hung on the mantel. The rendition seemed to be a hit with her loved ones, too. As Khloe Kardashian put it, "There's a new Christmas legend in town!"