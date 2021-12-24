Why The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Says He Can't Compare His Season to Past Ones

Watch : Why "Bachelor" Clayton Echard Can't Rate His Season's Drama

Clayton Echard says he can't compare his experience on The Bachelor to past seasons—because he hasn't really watched any past episodes.

In an exclusive interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Eleni Lazares asked the star how dramatic his season will be, to which he replied: "You're asking the worst person this question because I had only seen one season prior to this, like seven years ago."

Clayton said he saw a few episodes of JoJo Fletcher's season, adding, "So I don't know how to rank mine, but I can just tell you that as you see with the promos, there is drama. A little more than I wanted there to be."

And though his parents were hesitant when Clayton decided to join Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, they offered their full support when he was offered the role of the latest Bachelor.

"My mom is a huge Bachelor fan so when I broke the news, she flipped. She was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" he shared. "Basically pushing me out the door right then and there, [like] go get on the plane before they change their mind. So I had so much support from my friends and family they were so excited because they were like, 'Listen, this is a unique opportunity; go find what you are looking for!'"