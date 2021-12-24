How the Royal Family Is Spending the Holidays Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Christmas will be looking a little different for the royal family this year.

Though Queen Elizabeth II is traditionally joined by members of her family—including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton—for a Christmas Day walk from her Sandringham estate to the local church, her plans have changed amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom due to the omicron variant.

Instead of traveling to her country home, the 95-year-old monarch will instead celebrate the holiday at Windsor Castle, where she has been staying throughout the pandemic, according to a senior Buckingham Palace source.

While this Christmas will be the Queen's first since the passing of her husband Prince Philip, she will not be spending it alone. A Clarence House spokesman told the U.K. Press Association that Charles, 73, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be with the Queen on Christmas Day.

As for William and Kate? The couple—who are parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3—will be spending the holiday in Norfolk, England, according to a Kensington Palace spokesperson. The representative told the news organization that they will be joined by some members of Middleton family.