Former Sex and the City Stand-In Calls Chris Noth's On-Set Behavior "Toxic"

Watch : "Sex and The City" Stars Address Chris Noth Accusations

A former stand-in actress on HBO's Sex and the City is speaking out about her alleged experience with Chris Noth.

In an essay originally published by The Independent in February, actress Heather Kristin, who said she was a stand-in for Kristin Davis for four seasons, claimed an "alpha male" actor "manhandled" her and spoke negatively about a colleague in her presence.

Now, in an updated version of the essay published on Thursday, Dec. 23, Kristin names Noth as the actor.

According to Kristin, Noth exhibited "toxic behavior" on the set, alleging that he once "slid his hand down my back and over my butt."

"I was in my mid-20s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled," she continued. "'That's your spot, sweetie,' Noth said, inching even closer."

Kristin said she needed the job, so she continued working with Noth and did her "best to stay out of his path," but she eventually stood up for herself when he allegedly behaved inappropriately toward her and another crew member.