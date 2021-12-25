E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

14 Can't-Miss Deals from Everlane's End of Year Sale

Score up to 60% off puffer jackets, vests, denim, athleisure and more stylish must-haves.

By Emily Spain Dec 25, 2021 5:00 AM
Wait! Before you pour that second cup of eggnog, head over to Everlane to check out their insane end of year deals!

The fashion retailer is offering up to 60% off bestselling styles through 12/31, so you can go into 2022 in style and comfort. Enjoy deals like 50% off cashmere polo dresses, 30% off their corduroy puffer, 40% off this oversized scarf and more!

Below, we rounded up 14 styles we're adding to our cart that we think your wardrobe will appreciate, too. Scroll below to shop and save!

Forgot a Gift? These 22 Gift Cards Will Make You Look Like Santa

The Long-Sleeve V-Neck Bodysuit

Everyone could use more bodysuits in their life! This one comes in a thong and bikini cut, so you find the perfect fit.

$45
$27
Everlane

The Organic Cotton Quilted Mockneck Sweatshirt

Available in sizes XXS-XL, this quilted mockneck sweatshirt looks so cozy! We would wear it on repeat.

$75
$60
Everlane

The Slim Fit Jean

Made with sustainability in mind, these classic jeans offer a slim fit through the hip and thigh and a slightly tapered leg. 

$78
$59
Everlane

The Lightweight French Terry Hoodie

We found the perfect hoodie and jogger set to chill out over your holiday break!

$68
$41
Everlane
$68
Jogger $27
Everlane

The Premium Weight Mockneck Tee

Stock up on basic tees like this one! It'll keep you warm and serve as a stylish layer for the colder months ahead.

$45
$34
Everlane

The ReNew Puffer Vest

Between the matte finish shell fabric and warm PrimaLoft insulation, you'll stay toasty all winter long.

$108
$54
Everlane

The Cozy-Stretch Wide-Leg Sweatpant

Dress these wide-leg sweatpants up or down and look chic either way! We love how they're made of responsibly sourced wool.

$150
$90
Everlane

The Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf

Use this cozy and stretchy scarf to bundle up when temperatures drop!

$78
$47
Everlane

The Perform Sculpt Legging

Not all leggings are flattering, but these offer lightweight compression to hug you in all the right places! Plus, you'll enjoy the sweat-wicking fabric when you're in the middle of a grueling workout.

$78
$47
Everlane

The Waffle-Knit Hoodie

There's nothing quite like the feeling of a waffle knit hoodie! Wear this at home or while running errands.

$60
$45
Everlane

The Mary Jane Loafer

Mary Janes are making a comeback so buy these adorable loafers while they're on sale!

$125
$88
Everlane

The Alpaca Pom-Pom Turtleneck

Compared to other knit sweaters, this alpaca turtleneck offers a less prickly feel, plus it resists pilling!

$165
$116
Everlane

The Cashmere Polo Dress

Made with certified Grade-A cashmere, this dress is the moment! Use it as a layer or wear it alone and you'll get tons of compliments.

$225
$113
Everlane

The Corduroy Puffer

We are obsessed with this corduroy puffer jacket! It's definitely a chic must for the colder months.

$135
$95
Everlane

Ready for more deals? Shop Lululemon's Post-Holiday Specials!

