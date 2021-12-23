Why Kate Winslet "Couldn't Stop Crying" When She Reunited With Leonardo DiCaprio After 3 Years

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind

Kate Winslet will never let go of her friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Though more than 24 years have passed since Titanic made its box office debut, the 46-year-old Oscar winner has continued to keep in touch with her co-star. In an interview with The Guardian published on Dec. 23, Winslet shared that she recently caught up with DiCaprio, 47, in Los Angeles for the first time in three years—a reunion that was previously made difficult due to strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

And just like the tragic ending to the James Cameron film, the get-together was a tearjerker.

"I couldn't stop crying," she recalled. "I've known him for half my life!"

The English actress continued, "It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID."