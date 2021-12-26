You’ll "Burn For" the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Makeup Collaboration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We have been eagerly anticipating Season 2 of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton ever since we finished the Season 1 finale episode. From the family drama to the dating mishaps to the over-the-top formal events, it was tough to take your eyes off your TV screen. It's just such an incredibly enthralling series for the plot, the dialogue, and quite honestly, the visuals. The hair, makeup, and costumes from the show are just next level sophistication.
Who wouldn't want to bring that glamour to their lives? No wonder Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe signed on to be the face of the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collaboration. This collection includes blushes, eyeshadows, and highlighters that flatter every skin tone. As the Duke of Hastings would say, we "burn for" this collection.... and we are already hoping for a second drop.
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Divine Blush + Glow Trio: Love at First Blush
These beguiling blush shades deliver a high intensity glow with translucent coverage. The formula is incredibly beautiful, which makes for a mistake-proof application. The featherlight formulation has a second-skin feel and look that will make you feel like the belle of the ball.
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton MTHRSHP: Diamond of the First Water Eyeshadow Palette
These six eyeshadows are very regal, multidimensional, and easy to blend. The creamy formulas look and feel luxurious on your eyelids, with shades from ranging from your everyday neutrals to the ethereal extremes. This palette is everything you need to create a wide variety of eye makeup looks.
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter
Get your glow on with these Sublime Skin Highlighters. The gel-powder formula is lightweight on the skin and emanates an opalescent sheen. Choose between a sparkling platinum gold and a yellow gold shade.
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Totale
If you love all of the Bridgerton-inspired products, then you might as well get this bundle with the eyeshadow palette, blush trio, and both highlighters.
