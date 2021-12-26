You’ll "Burn For" the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Makeup Collaboration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We have been eagerly anticipating Season 2 of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton ever since we finished the Season 1 finale episode. From the family drama to the dating mishaps to the over-the-top formal events, it was tough to take your eyes off your TV screen. It's just such an incredibly enthralling series for the plot, the dialogue, and quite honestly, the visuals. The hair, makeup, and costumes from the show are just next level sophistication.

Who wouldn't want to bring that glamour to their lives? No wonder Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe signed on to be the face of the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collaboration. This collection includes blushes, eyeshadows, and highlighters that flatter every skin tone. As the Duke of Hastings would say, we "burn for" this collection.... and we are already hoping for a second drop.