See Jeannie Mai Transform Her Home Into a "Winter Wonderland" for Second Baby Shower

The greatest gift for Jeannie Mai Jenkins this season is love.
As the countdown continues for the arrival of her first child with Jeezy, The Real co-host was treated to a second baby shower from close family and friends. In an Instagram posted on Dec. 23, Jeannie shared a glimpse into her private celebration nicknamed Baby Sno's Bash.
"How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I've never met?" she shared on social media. "Baby J isn't even here yet—yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do. Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love."
Jeannie added, "And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland."
Guests in attendance enjoyed sweet sounds from DJ Mix Master Davi, drinks from Southern Sips and food from chef Delroy Christian.
Back in September, Jeannie announced on The Real that she was expecting her first child. While she'd previously said she didn't see motherhood in her future, a relationship with Jeezy changed things.
"I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you," Jeannie shared with her co-hosts. "I'm so thankful to be on a show that's really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself."
Just last month, Jeannie was treated to another celebration with a travel-themed baby shower. Guests including Adrienne Houghton and her husband, Israel Houghton, joined Elaine Welteroth and DJ Ruckus for a special day honoring Baby Jenkins.
In case you missed the party, keep scrolling for all the thoughtful details.