Love Finds a Way: Here Are All the Most Unexpected Celebrity Couples of 2021

When you're taking a break from your real-world concerns and living that online life, what's more fun than a little celebrity romance to root for? Or relentlessly analyze? Or resent? (We're not judging.)

In fact, following the love lives of the rich and famous can be quite heartening, serving to remind us that everyone has their ups and downs, you never know when you might get hit with the thunderbolt, that there's still love to be had after a painful breakup, or that Cabo will always be there for us.

But while it's easy to applaud a pairing that's as logical as peanut butter and jelly, or Tom Holland and Zendaya, there's also nothing like a couple coming out of nowhere to put some extra wind in the sails of our shipping game. And 2021 had more than its fair share of high-profile dating activity that had us wondering when and where and how, exactly, certain twosomes found each other.