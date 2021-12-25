Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Spring Collection Is Just What You Need to Create Radiant Looks With Zero Fuss

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In sea of countless celebrity-founded makeup lines, Selena Gomez's brand Rare Beauty stands out from the pack. Right from the jump, we were sold on the innovative liquid blushes, the soft-to-the-touch matte lipsticks, and the natural-looking highlighters. We have been eagerly awaiting for each new product launch ever since the brand's initial collection.
Today, Selena is giving us all a holiday treat with some new products to shop for. This is the perfect time to spend that Sephora gift card you got for Christmas or to just treat yourself to a holiday gift to you from you.
The Spring 2022 collection includes three new shades of the bestselling Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in addition to brand new products like the bronzer stick, radiant setting powder, and makeup brushes.
Just because you (probably) got a bunch of gifts today, you don't have to "Slow Down" with the shopping. Instead, "Come and Get It" because this new collection is "Good For You." If you want products that make people say "Look at Her Now" when you pass by, Rare Beauty is just what you need to create radiant looks with zero fuss.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks
Achieve that "just got back from vacation" bronzed look with this stick. The bronzing stick creates a sun-kissed glow in an instant. it seamlessly blends into your skin for an incredibly natural-looking, second-skin finish. The Effortless Bronzer Sticks are available in five ultra-blendable and buildable shades that accommodate a wide range of skin tones.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder
This powder should be the final step in your makeup routine. The setting powder locks your makeup in place, blurs imperfections, smooths texture, and controls shine all day long. The powder has a soft, natural finish with five sheer shades to choose from.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Always An Optimist Powder Brush
Apply your Rare Beauty setting powder with this fluffy brush. It has a domed shape and tapered tip that make it perfect for all-over blending.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This is a weightless, natural-looking, long-lasting liquid blush that is incredibly easy to blend. This has been one of our favorites for a while. Each bottle lasts forever since you only have to use a teeny tiny bit to get that color payoff that you desire. The liquid blush is available in both matte and dewy finishes.
Now, there are three new shades, Hope (a dewy nude mauve), Encourage (a dewy soft neutral pink), Believe (a dewy true mauve). This liquid blush has 293.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Blush Brush
This blush brush is feathery soft. Use this with your liquid blush to apply and blend your makeup. The brush delivers a diffused finish that looks like you have a photo filter on in real life.
