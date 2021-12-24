E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

10 Lululemon Post-Holiday Specials That Are Too Good to Be True

Stock up on leggings, tanks, jackets and accessories to conquer your New Year's resolutions in style!

By Emily Spain Dec 24, 2021 9:00 PMTags
FashionShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsFlash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Lululemon Holiday Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Santa is coming early, E! shoppers!

Lululemon's Post-Holiday Specials are officially live including bestselling women's, men's and accessory styles like their Align Cropped Tank Top and the Everywhere Belt Bag! Whether you won the holiday jackpot and received a Lululemon gift card or you still owe a friend or two a holiday gift or maybe Santa didn't get it right this year, you can shop your heart out while saving big at the activewear retailer.

Since there are so many gems included in Lululemon's post-holiday shopping event, we dig the legwork for you and rounded up 10 styles we think you should add to your cart like ASAP!

Scroll below to check out our picks before time runs out! You have until 1/4 at 11 a.m. PST to score stylish Lululemon fits that will motivate you to tackle your 2022 goals no matter how big or small.

read
Today's Best Sales & Deals: Madewell, Good American, Kate Spade & More

Everywhere Belt Bag

We cannot believe the It Girl bag of the season is on sale! Not only will it keep all your must-haves safe, but you can go hands-free while hiking or running.

$38
$29
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 (Select Colors)

Made with fabric that perfectly skims to your body, this long sleeve shirt will allow you to focus on your workout. The best part? It has thumbholes!

$78
$49 - $59
Lululemon

Trending Stories

1

The Adorable Pic of North West Debuting Her Braces Will Make You Smile

2

How Kate Hudson, John Legend and More Are Celebrating the Holidays

3

Jaden Smith Reveals 10-Pound Weight Gain 2 Years After Intervention

Align™ Cropped Tank Top

This floral crop top will automatically make you the best dressed person at your yoga or pilates class.

 

$58-$68
$39-$49
Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Pant

Available in sizes 0-20, this high-rise tight will have you looking snatched during your power walk, pilates session or HIIT workout.

$98-$118
$79-$99
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 (Select Colors)

Designed for running and training, this tank top has minimal seams to reduce chafe, plus sweat-wicking fabric to help you finish your workout victoriously. 

$58
$39
Lululemon

Free to Be Bra - Wild Light Support, A/B Cup

You can count on this bra to give you the support you need while finding your zen or breaking a sweat during low-impact workouts. It's by far our favorite Lululemon bra!

$48
$29 - $39
Lululemon

Invigorate High-Rise Crop 23-Inch (Select Colors)

With fast-drying, cool-to-the-touch fabric, any workout will seem a bit more bearable! We love this pattern for the winter months.

 

$118
$69-$89
Lululemon

Metal Vent Breathe Long Sleeve Shirt

Thanks to fabric made with Silverescent™ technology, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria, you can freely give out post-workout hugs without feeling embarrassed. Plus, this long-sleeve will come in handy on those early morning runs!

$88
$59-$64
Lululemon

Built to Move Long Boxer

It's the perfect time to stock up on Lululemon's smooth, snug-fitting and quick-drying boxers!

$38
$29
Lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0

Available in sizes XS-XXL, you're sure to find the perfect fit in this half-zip top for your upcoming training sessions.

$88
$59 - $64
Lululemon

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"

Thanks to a streamlined fit that gives glutes and thighs breathing room, these linerless shorts will help you hit your gym goals in comfort.

$68
$39
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Who else has multiples of this short-sleeve shirt? If you don't, we suggest stocking up because it's the perfect go-to top for just about any sweat session.

$68
$34 - $49
Lululemon

Ready for more fashionable must-haves? Check out these New Year's dresses you won't believe are from Amazon!

Trending Stories

1

The Adorable Pic of North West Debuting Her Braces Will Make You Smile

2

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With Photo Shoot

3

How Kate Hudson, John Legend and More Are Celebrating the Holidays

4

Jaden Smith Reveals 10-Pound Weight Gain 2 Years After Intervention

5

How Jennifer Lopez Gave a Subtle Shout-Out to Ben Affleck

Latest News

BTS' Suga Tests Positive for Coronavirus

10 Lululemon Post-Holiday Specials That Are Unbelievably Good

Go Inside Camila Cabello's Luxurious $4.3 Million Los Angeles Home

Alyssa Scott Grieves for Son on What Would've Been His First Christmas

Exclusive

What It's Really Like to Star in and Write Hallmark Movies

MTV Star Candace Renee Rice Announces Pregnancy, Shares Complications

The Adorable Pic of North West Debuting Her Braces Will Make You Smile