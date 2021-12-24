10 Lululemon Post-Holiday Specials That Are Too Good to Be True

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Santa is coming early, E! shoppers!

Lululemon's Post-Holiday Specials are officially live including bestselling women's, men's and accessory styles like their Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top and Invigorate High-Rise Crop! Whether you won the holiday jackpot and received a Lululemon gift card or you still owe a friend or two a holiday gift or maybe Santa didn't get it right this year, you can shop your heart out while saving big at the activewear retailer.

Since there are so many gems included in Lululemon's post-holiday shopping event, we dig the legwork for you and rounded up 10 styles we think you should add to your cart like ASAP!

Scroll below to check out our picks before time runs out! You have until 1/4 at 11 a.m. PST to score stylish Lululemon fits that will motivate you to tackle your 2022 goals no matter how big or small.