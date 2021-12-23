E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See How Kathy Hilton Transformed Her Los Angeles Home Into a Holiday Winter Wonderland

RHOBH star Kathy Hilton took fans on a tour of her Los Angeles home, which was perfectly decked for the holidays, and revealed the special Christmas gift she received from Michael Jackson.

The weather outside is frightful, but the fire inside Kathy Hilton's holiday home is so delightful.  

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mother to Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Paris Hilton, took Architectural Digest on a tour of her thoroughly festive home in Los Angeles and shared a few of her holiday design secrets along the way in a cheery YouTube video released on Wednesday, Dec. 22.  

Citing inspirations that ranged from her mother-in-law's chairs to tropical fabrics, Kathy revealed her tips for tree lighting, party planning and fun holiday crafts as she showed off her perfectly decorated seven-bedroom and eight-bathroom home. 

But, despite its festive feel, Kathy admitted that a Christmas party was not in the cards this year.

"This year, I'm not doing my big party because, well, we just had a three-day wedding," she explained, referencing Paris' wedding in November. "Really truthfully, I tried to make this extra special for AD and have it look appropriate." 

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum's Honeymoon Album

That includes her "favorite" room in the house: a cozy sitting room decorated top to bottom with toys and figures of Santa Claus that each hold a special meaning. 

"All of these toys are collected from all of my children," she shared. "Some from me. Some from my little sisters. I'm a toy collector."

The room also contained a "very special" gift from the King of Pop himself. "This toy chest was a gift from Michael Jackson," she said. "This was a toy chest filled with gifts for me for a Christmas maybe 12 years ago. We were both living at the Bel-Air Hotel." 

She added that the entire family are huge fans of the holidays, celebrating over the course of multiple days and cooking together often. "Nicky's a good baker," Kathy commented, before cheekily adding that "Paris licks the bowl." 

Kathy also explained how, since the coronavirus pandemic began, she's come to learn new things about her children, saying, "In the last couple years, with the pandemic, I felt having my children home a lot more, and especially during Christmas, that we were able to interact together."

What did she discover? She added, "They actually enjoy doing crafting!" 

The Bravo star encouraged others to try doing the same with their own families. "Sit down with a family member and do some kind of a craft with them," she said. "Bring the things over, bring things that you already have, get a fresh wreath, a fake wreath, whatever. It's the quality time." 

Standing at her front door, she ended the video with a festive farewell. "I've got to get going because I have to get back to the North Pole," she joked. "But I wish everybody a safe and healthy holiday." 

