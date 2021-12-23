Kate Walsh Takes a TikTok Fantasy Trip to Celebrate Emily in Paris Season 2 Premiere

Watch : Lily Collins Talks Fashion at "Emily in Paris" Premiere

Spoiler Alert! This article contains details from season two of Emily in Paris.

Bonjour, bébé?!

Emily in Paris made a grand season two debut on Dec. 22, with Emily (Lily Collins) back in Paris and her usual perky self despite the messy rom-com drama when we last saw her. As a refresher, she'd slept with hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who happened to be dating her new French bestie Camille (Camille Razat).

Of course, Emily's worldly experiences wouldn't be happening if her boss hadn't sent her on a work trip of a lifetime in her place after an unforeseen pregnancy.

In a cute TikTok post on the Netflix show's premiere day, Kate Walsh (Madeline) pretends to be seated in an airport waiting for her plane to board. "When you finally have your baby and can make it to Paris for the job that you gave Emily," she wrote in the caption.