Kate Walsh Takes a TikTok Fantasy Trip to Celebrate Emily in Paris Season 2 Premiere

Spoiler Alert! This article contains details from season two of Emily in Paris.
Bonjour, bébé?!
Emily in Paris made a grand season two debut on Dec. 22, with Emily (Lily Collins) back in Paris and her usual perky self despite the messy rom-com drama when we last saw her. As a refresher, she'd slept with hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who happened to be dating her new French bestie Camille (Camille Razat).
Of course, Emily's worldly experiences wouldn't be happening if her boss hadn't sent her on a work trip of a lifetime in her place after an unforeseen pregnancy.
In a cute TikTok post on the Netflix show's premiere day, Kate Walsh (Madeline) pretends to be seated in an airport waiting for her plane to board. "When you finally have your baby and can make it to Paris for the job that you gave Emily," she wrote in the caption.
Then the Grey's Anatomy alum jumps up and gets ready to fly to a new adventure with stunning luggage in tow: "Yeah I said it…Are u all loving Season 2 of #EmilyInParis so far?!"
Oh, là là! Madeline looks like she is on a one-way first-class ticket from Chicago to the City of Light.
By season two, episode seven, "The Cook, the Thief, Her Ghost and His Lover," we see a pregnant Madeline on a conference call with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) discussing a plan to collaborate on a new project.
When the fashionable Parisian turns up her nose and tells her, "I think we should leave the creative to the people actually in Paris."
"I totally agree, Sylvie," Madeline enthusiastically states. "This is why we're going to work well together. We get each other."
Maybe not so much, since the phone calls ends with an abrupt and typically Sylvie expression: "Please don't."
Pack your own bags and head to Paris for season two of Emily in Paris, streaming now on Netflix.