Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid "Taking a Break" After 2 Years of Dating

Will they kiss and make up?

Only time will tell, but for now, multiple reports say Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are on a break.

"Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," a source shared with People. "They're figuring things out right now."

Dua, 26, and Anwar, 22, were first linked in July 2019, when they were spotted getting cozy while at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London together.

In September, the couple confirmed their romance by attending a Marc Jacobs show together during New York Fashion Week, which featured Anwar's supermodel sisters, Bella and Gigi Hadid. They made their red-carpet debut just two months later at the American Music Awards in November.

In an interview with Andy Cohen, Dua revealed that she met Anwar once before deciding to slide into his DMs to get to know him better. "We actually met at a barbecue," the star said on Watch What Happens Live in 2020. "But then it carried on onto DMs."