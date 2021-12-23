Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Miles Treated for Infected Bite

Watch : Chrissy Teigen's Best Mother Moments

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's toddler son Miles is on the mend after a health scare.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, the supermodel posted on her Instagram a photo of the 3-year-old sitting on a chair in a waiting room inside what appears to be a National Health Services hospital or clinic in the United Kingdom.

"Bear got a little bite that got infected," Chrissy wrote. "We thought it was a deep splinter but ultrasound showed nothing! Anyhoo he is all good!"

She added, "He got a little bite on his booty that was looking infected! My bear. He's all good now!"

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Chrissy shared on Instagram several photos of the couple, Miles and daughter Luna, 5, on a pre-holiday trip to the United Kingdom, which included a pic of herself walking by a post office in an English village. She captioned the photos, "Missing teeth, marshmallows, pg tips [tea], lentil soup, late night noodles and very cold strolls!"