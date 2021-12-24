The 40 Best Celeb Recommended Books of 2021: Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Can you believe that it is almost 2022? Neither can we. Of course, we are looking forward to a fresh start, but that doesn't mean we have to leave everything from 2021 behind. There have been so many great books that worth reading (and even reading again). If you're not sure how to narrow it down, take the guess work out of your researching and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead.

We are looking back at the 2021 celebrity reading recommendations with intriguing picks from Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Becca Kufrin, Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, Halle Berry, Stephen Curry, Emma Roberts, Camilla Parker Bowles, Jenna Bush Hager, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, Summer House star Carl Radke, and Emma Corrin from The Crown.