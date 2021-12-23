Drake Honors Late Friend Virgil Abloh With New Tattoo

Watch : Louis Vuitton Designer Virgil Abloh Dead at 41

Drake is keeping the memory of Virgil Abloh with him in permanent fashion.



On Dec. 22, Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga posted the meaningful tattoo he recently created for the rapper, who has an array of ink dedicated to notable figures, including Denzel Washington and Aaliyah. "A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake," the caption read. The detailed image, which shows the back of the fashion designer as he launches a kite into the sky above him, closely resembles a photo of Abloh in 2018, where he's seen floating a Louis Vuitton kite from the runway of a show in Paris.



The Off-White label founder died on Nov. 28 at the age of 41 after a private battle with a rare form of cancer. Following news of his tragic passing, Drake took to Instagram to honor his friend. "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you," he captioned a series of photos. "Love you eternally brother, thank you for everything."