See the Shocking Moment a Snake Bit Singer Maeta's Face During Music Video Shoot

This is anything but hissterical.

Singer Maeta, 21, took to Instagram on Dec. 19 to share the shocking moment she was bitten by a snake while filming one of her music videos. As she's lying on the floor in a black lace body suit, two serpents were placed on top of her—and one get a little too close, taking a nip at her chin. As she captioned the quick clip, "What I go through to make videos for y'all."

Snake bite aside, Maeta is slithering into 2022 on a high after a momentous year. In April, she signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and released her EP Habits, which features songs like "Toxic," "Bitch Don't Be Mad" and "Teen Scene." Plus, the Indianapolis native joined H.E.R. on the Back of My Mind Tour in October.

Not a bad start for a kid who dreamed of moving to L.A. to follow her dreams. "Music has been my thing my whole entire life," she told All Access Music in March 2020. "I've always been the singer, whether it's with my family or at school, it's been what everybody has known me as. People have always been supportive, but they honestly had to be because there was nothing I was going to do other than this."