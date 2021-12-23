How Jennifer Lopez Gave a Subtle Shout-Out to Ben Affleck in Her Latest Instagram Post

Jennifer Lopez is proving that Ben Affleck doesn't have to be super close for him to still be in the picture.
The "Jenny From the Block" singer recently shared a few photos of herself striking a pose in her new winter-white puffer jacket. Captioning the Dec. 22 Instagram pic, "Cozy morning in my Super Puff," J. Lo is all smiles in the cute snapshots. However, all eyes couldn't help but notice the black-and-white mug she held in the pic—since it's emblazoned with a "B."
As one of her Instagram followers wrote, "This beautiful babe, and I love the mug, B," and another, who added, "B AS IN BEN," along with a crying-face emoji. A third chimed in, "YES!! #LoveBennifer."
The Marry Me star's ever-so-subtle nod comes just a little more than two weeks since the two were spotted cuddling courtside during their latest date night at a basketball game. And just a week before that outing, the couple enjoyed their first major holiday together, ever since they rekindled their romance earlier this year. And as a source previously told E! News of the festivities, things couldn't be better between the pair.
"Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben," a source close to the actress said. "[Ben's] mom joined them, and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together."
The insider added, "Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together. She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions." Jennifer is mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, with ex Marc Anthony, and Ben is dad to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex Jennifer Garner.
And if you needed more proof that these two are enjoying all of the magic of the holiday season, the source shared, "They are stronger than ever and very much in love."