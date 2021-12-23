Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal New Photo of Archie and Lilibet in Holiday Card

Watch : Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Now that's a royally cute Christmas card!

On Dec. 23, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the people a new adorable photo of their 2-year-old son Archie and 6-month-old daughter Lilibet when they unveiled their annual holiday card, which featured a sweet portrait of the family of four. The smiling snap was taken by Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, Calif.

In the snapshot, little Archie, who twins with his parents in jeans, sits on his dad's lap. Next to them, Meghan, wearing her denim with a navy blue sweater, holds a smiling baby Lilibet. "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the family said in a statement. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a ‘Papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families–from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

The list of organizations included Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US and Marshall Plan for Moms.

The family concluded their message, "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!"