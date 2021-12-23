E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Behati Prinsloo Gives Rare Glimpse Into Family Life With Her and Adam Levine's Daughters

The holidays are in high gear and Behati Prinsloo's latest post is proof! See the photos that show what family life is like for the model and husband, Adam Levine, along with their two daughters.

Now this is guaranteed to put a little sweetness in your life.
 
Behati Prinsloo gave her followers a treat just in time for holidays by sharing a rare of glimpse of family life with her husband, Adam Levine, 42, and their two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, don't share photos of their little ones all too often, so her recent post is a real delight.
 
On Dec. 22, the runway model, 33, posted a few behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram, along with the caption, "The elf is watching." The snapshots included footage of their daughters spending good ol' quality time together—and also featured cute shots of just her and Adam, as well as Behati alongside a few of her pals.

Ahead of the holidays, in early November, Behati exclusively dished to E! News about what she's looking forward to the most when it comes to her family and the future.

"I've been on a plane every other day and now I can just kind of sit back and watch my kids grow up," the Victoria's Secret model shared. "I think as a mom, you kind of want to keep that balance of knowing who you are as an individual away from being a mom and away from your kids."

"And then, also, you want to be a great mom and be an example to them working," she added. "Someone passionate about their work or all of the projects that are going on."

By looks of these heartwarming photos alone, safe to say that she's nailing it all.

