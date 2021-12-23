Find Out Which Harry Potter Star Tried to Slide Into Olivia Jade's DMs

Watch : Sneak Peek: Olivia Jade Left on SENT by Derek Hough

Leave it to a slick Slytherin to try to wiggle into those DMs.

During E!'s Down in the DMs on Dec. 23, Dancing With the Stars alum Olivia Jade exclusively shared an Instagram direct message from none other than Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, a.k.a. Draco Malfoy.

"I'm really sorry I'm going to expose you but I think you're probably a really nice person," she explained.

Tom wrote, "Hello mate. Dig your work," followed by a snake emoji.

But Olivia, who has 1.3 million Instagram followers, didn't get the reference: "I haven't seen the Harry Potter movies so I didn't get the joke," she said. "I didn't respond and now I just exposed that I've seen it and I didn't respond so that's also rude of me. I think most people would probably understand and be excited by it. I just need to watch more movies."

Olivia has sent her fair share of DMs to A-listers that have also gone unanswered, including to Dancing With the Stars pro Derek Hough after she left the season 30 competition.