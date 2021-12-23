Find Out Which Harry Potter Star Tried to Slide Into Olivia Jade's DMs

Leave it to a slick Slytherin to try to wiggle into those DMs.
During E!'s Down in the DMs on Dec. 23, Dancing With the Stars alum Olivia Jade exclusively shared an Instagram direct message from none other than Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, a.k.a. Draco Malfoy.
"I'm really sorry I'm going to expose you but I think you're probably a really nice person," she explained.
Tom wrote, "Hello mate. Dig your work," followed by a snake emoji.
But Olivia, who has 1.3 million Instagram followers, didn't get the reference: "I haven't seen the Harry Potter movies so I didn't get the joke," she said. "I didn't respond and now I just exposed that I've seen it and I didn't respond so that's also rude of me. I think most people would probably understand and be excited by it. I just need to watch more movies."
Olivia has sent her fair share of DMs to A-listers that have also gone unanswered, including to Dancing With the Stars pro Derek Hough after she left the season 30 competition.
Olivia also admitted to reading her DMs "way too often," upward of four times per week. She says most messages are about her dog Milo or fashion, but every once in a while she does encounter some shade.
"It's so much easier to hold onto the negative," the Conversations with Olivia Jade podcast host revealed. "That's what's so hard about being on social media full-time. It can be hard. You could have a million positives and that one negative, you hold onto. It's crazy how the brain does that."
In 2019, Olivia was famously at the center of the college admissions bribery scandal, which landed her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, in prison. Now, when people on social media make digs about the lawsuit, Olivia said she tries to "find some humor in it," even though "it also kind of gives me PTSD."
No matter what, though, Olivia tries not to "be robotic" in her responses.
Watch the full clip above to hear more about Olivia's celeb encounters!