Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With "Romantic" Photo Shoot

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Travis Close to Her Heart With New Bling

All she needs is a little mistletoe!

Kourtney Kardashian is ready for Christmas, posing in what we can only assume will be the first of many, many festive fashion looks this holiday season.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed in a green minidress with furry trim during an artsy photoshoot in front of her Christmas trees on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

"Pics of my romantic Christmas decorations," she wrote of the photos, which showed her red lips puckering up for the camera. See all the pics here.

Kourtney's ensemble also included some spicy accessories: fishnets and red platform heels. The look earned praise from her friends, including Tracy Romulus, who said, "Halloween Queen and now officially Christmas Queen." Simon Huck added that she is the "Owner of all holidays."

Kourt later shared two glam outtakes with pal Veronique Vicari Barnes, captioning them, "Elves on the shelves," referring to one of her favorite Christmas traditions with her kids.