Patrick Schwarzenegger Jokes That Mom Maria Shriver Will "Kill Me" Over Blond Hair Transformation

Patrick Schwarzenegger is ready to ring in this holiday season in style. But not everyone in his family approves.

The actor, 28, revealed his blond hair makeover earlier this week, posting a video of himself ruffling his light locks.

Right away, he began speculating that parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger might not love the new look. "Moms gonna kill me," he captioned the clip.

It seems his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger isn't a fan. "Not unless i get my hands on you first," wrote the author, who recently revealed she's expecting her second baby with Chris Pratt.

However, Maria actually loved her son's new hairstyle. She commented, "you look great with any hair color," with a heart emoji.

Alex Pettyfer also wrote "Love it," while Jason Kennedy joked, "Did you add roses to your bedroom ceiling orrr."

Patrick later showed off his fresh color during a coffee run in Brentwood, Calif., at Caffe Luxxe. He'll soon be starring in The Staircase and The Yacht, though it's unclear if his blond hair will make it onscreen.