Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Set Off on Holiday Getaway Together

Carpool buddies?

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were spotted packing their suitcases into a car before heading to the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday, Dec. 22, as seen in photos exclusively obtained by E! News. It seems a holiday getaway is on the itinerary for the pair!

For the occasion, the 20-year-old model wore a chic leather suit jacket, a black top, jeans and a pair of black boots. The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber carried a designer tote as her carry-on bag and slipped on a pair of black sunglasses to avoid notice.

Austin went for a comfy-casual look in a black hoodie, bomber jacket and jeans, as well as black boots. It's unclear where the duo was headed for vacay, but it's not their first hangout.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, Kaia and Austin were spotted leaving a yoga class together. The pair flew under the radar in their low-key workout clothes and masks as they walked to Kaia's car.

A few days prior to their workout sesh, a fan crossed paths with Kaia and Jacob, as well as Tommy Dorfman, at a bookshop in London. The eyewitness snapped a pic of the group as they read a book together.