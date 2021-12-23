Drew Barrymore Reveals Keanu Reeves Gave Her "Ride of My Life" on Motorcycle for 16th Birthday

Watch : Keanu Reeves 101: What You HAVE To Know About Him

Drew Barrymore and Keanu Reeves are taking a ride down memory lane.

During the Dec. 21 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the two stars, who appeared in the 1986 Christmas movie Babes in Toyland, reminisced about their time working on what Drew described as an "obscure masterpiece."

"We had so much fun making it," she said, as Keanu called the experience "crazy" and gave shout-outs to co-stars Richard Mulligan and Jill Schoelen.

"I'm just looking back from 1986 until now, we have both had the privilege and fortune to keep going—what a blessing that is," Drew told the Matrix Resurrections star. "You're someone I think of, too, as being so gracious about it."

When Keanu showed his appreciation for Drew's "kind" words, the talk show host then brought up one of her favorite memories of the actor from her teenage years.

"I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday, and you came in—this is the memory I have of it, if you have anything to add or change please let me know—and you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle," she remembered. "And we drove at the warp speed of my life."