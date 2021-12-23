25 Stars Share Their Favorite Hair Products: Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, Kyle Richards & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's hard to have a bad day when you're having a good hair day, right? If only we all had a personal hairstylist at home. Unfortunately, that's not the case for most of us, but we can use those same products that celebrity stylists use on their clients.
We rounded up a list of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, dry shampoo, and hair tools used by Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Garner, Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Hannah Godwin, Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough, Sarah Hyland, Selena Gomez, Tinsley Mortimer, Kathryn Hahn, Padma Lakshmi, Scott Disick, Danielle Fishel, Paige DeSorbo, Lauren Luyendyk, Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison LeCroy, Winnie Harlow, Margaret Josephs, Cassie Randolph, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Ciara Miller.
OUAI Volume Spray
"Okay, so step one would be I spray a bit of volumizing spray into my wet hair before I blow dry it and I really love this Ouai volumizing spray. It's the best and it smells amazing. Shout out to Jen Atkin. The next thing I'm going to do is blow dry my hair," Hailey Bieber shared during her hair tutorial.
This product has 19.4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one customer raving, "This stuff is amazing! It smells good and left my hair feeling great! It added instant volume without making it stick up too high."
IGK Beach Club Volume Texture Spray
During the second step of her hair tutorial, Hailey Bieber said, "I'm going to take texturizing spray, and I'm going to spray my hair all over. I like to do a little bit of texturizing spray before [styling]," the model shared, adding, "After I just shower, my hair is really clean and kind of slick. I have to sometimes add a bit more of texture spray as I'm doing my hair so that adds a little bit more of like a grip."
She also uses it throughout styling and when she's done with the iron. Hailey explained, "I look for different spots in my hair that I think I need to like fix or go over again so go back in with a little texture. So what the texturizing spray does is it to me gives a little bit of thickness and it mattifies the hair a little bit. I have really silky hair and when you're trying to do anything with an iron I feel like sometimes it kind of just like slides out so this helps with that."
A Sephora shopper gushed, "THE MOST AMAZING SMELLING TEXTURE SPRAY!! Is smells like the beach of my dreams. It not only smells wonderful but is a great product. My number one texture spray. I have hair that is 30 inches long, that I style with messy waves, so I know what I'm talking about. Would recommend in a heartbeat!!"
Virtue Full Shampoo
Jennifer Garner's hairstylist recommended this shampoo to her. She recalled, "So I tried it, kind of feeling like, there are a lot of hair products out there, but oh my gosh, I cannot even tell you." She gushed that it gives her hair "health, bounce and shine like nothing I've ever used."
Flawless by Gabrielle Union- Restoring Exotic Curly Hair Oil Treatment for Natural Curly and Coily Hair
Gabrielle Union's go-to hair oil is an ultra-hydrating curly hair treatment promotes shinier, healthier hair all thanks to ingredients like soybean, sweet almond, coconut, pequi fruit oils, rice, açaí palm, moringa and more.
Moroccanoil Treatment Oil
Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite Hannah Godwin uses Moroccanoil Treatment Oil to get "shiny hair" and she's far from the only one who relies on this product since it has 38,100+ five-star Amazon reviews and 151.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
This multi-tasking miraculous hair treatment is infused with argan oil to make your tresses look and feel healthier. It conditions, detangles, smooths out frizz, and increases shine by up to 118%. You can apply this on damp hair or dry hair.
In Common Beauty Magic Myst Universal Elixir
The Magic Myst Universal Elixir from In Common Beauty is a vitamin-packed, multi-functional leave-in detangler spray that works to protect, strengthen and hydrate hair. It's made with In Common's Custom Care Complex blend of silk proteins and avocado to instantly repair hair from damage, healing water technology to keep it hydrated, and Vitamin B3 to keep the scalp in good shape. It also contains rose, lavender and orange fruit extracts.
This magical potion was created by celebrity hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, and is well-loved by many stars including Sarah Hyland, Julianne Hough, Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev. Scott Disick loves the brand so much that he decided to invest in the company.
Batiste Dry Shampoo
"For me, Batiste Dry Shampoo is really a game changer. It's totally affordable too. It's amazing. I have it with me now," Tinsley Mortimer told E! News. This dry shampoo has 10,200+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo
If you're looking for the perfect dry shampoo, this may be it. Aside from getting the Hannah Godwin seal of approval, this one has 3,600+ five-star Amazon reviews and 84.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. This formula is great for all hair types, absorbing excess oil and adding lift at the roots. Your hair will look and feel refreshed, clean, and voluminous. The original scent is fantastic, but if you're looking for another option, Amazon has six to choose from.
It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Product, 4 fl. oz. (Pack of 1)
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said, "I get a lot of questions about hair products. This is another one of my 911 emergencies if it runs out. It's an amazing product. I first got this product in a gift bag from some event. I've been using it ever since. I love this product. After I wash my hair, I spray this, especially on the dry parts that get the most damage from blow drying and styling irons. It really helps repair the damaged ends. It really makes your hair softer and smoother. It's a miracle."
This spray has 6,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Kerastase Resistance Bain Volumifique Thickening Effect Shampoo
Kathy Hilton included this shampoo in her list of must-have beauty products. If your hair is fine and flat, amp up the volume wit this thickening effect shampoo.
Unite 7 Seconds Glossing Hair Spray
Paris Hilton's hairstylist used this glossing spray to add shine and prevent frizz on her wedding day.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
"I love all of their products because my hair is so dry – this has helped bring life back to it," Kathryn Hahn told E!.
This product has 466.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 75,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
OUAI Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair
Padma Lakshmi said, "My hair goes through a lot for Top Chef and various events, so when I want to give it some extra love I use this mask. It makes my strands silky soft."
The mask has 25.5K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Shampoo
Supermodel Winnie Harlow always travels with this shampoo. It's ideal for hair types, especially fine and static-prone locks. It brightens your hair by removing buildup and helps prevent moisture loss. You can even use it as a body wash. This shampoo has 7,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Dry Shampoo
Hailey Bieber used this dry shampoo in her wavy hair tutorial, explaining, "So to finish it off, I will hit it one more time with texturizing spray and kind of just rough it up, especially around my face. I add dry shampoo at the end because I hope that when I do my hair and then sleep on it, it'll still be fresh enough to wear again the next day, especially at my roots. With some dry shampoo, looking clean, fresh, but also textured and messy, and a little bit gritty."
She's not the only person who relies on this dry shampoo. An Ulta shopper shared, "Always worked so well for me. I always find myself gravitate to this dry shampoo specially. It smells great and def does the job as I do dye my hair a lot. 4th time purchasing and I think I'll stay loyal until another dry shampoo can change my mind."
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
"R+Co I've actually used for a while. A friend recommended the brand to me. This shampoo is Perfect Hair shampoo. I think this is the cleanest for your hair. This doesn't have anything in it that's gonna be bad for your hair. It's a lighter feel shampoo," Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said.
R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo
Paige DeSorbo said, "The reason I got on the R+Co train is their dry shampoo. It can be hard for brunettes to use dry shampoo because you usually have to rub it in until it's not white anymore. I've never had that problem with this shampoo and it smells so good."
Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner
Summer House star Ciara Miller told E!, "Sometimes I feel like I am constantly changing my products, but for the past year I have been using Mielle Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner. I will happily say that I stay faithful to this conditioner. It is so great on my natural locks, as well as my extensions. It makes detangling your hair a breeze. I also use it as a deep conditioner when I steam treat my hair. Your hair comes out soft, and moisturized. Which is great for me, because I feel like my hair has a tendency to get very dry. So this will also be a key winter product for me."
The Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner has 5,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
R+Co Outerspace Flexible Hairspray
"If there's one thing you guys should know about me it's that I'm from upstate New York, so I am no stranger to some hairspray. It's my favorite step. It smells so good. I can still run my fingers through my hair when I use it," Paige DeSorbo explained.
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, Ultra-Gentle, All Hair Types, No White Residue, Paraben & Sulfate-Free
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy said, "Klorane Dry Shampoo, guys, all my brunette girls out there, do you find that you spray your hair and it's like white? I use this product at a lot of my weddings when I'm styling bridal hair because it is clear. I even use it on clean hair. I'll do my hair with my Conair brush and I will take this and spray it. Immediately, all the oil absorbs, there's volume, and there's no white in my hair. That is just my favorite dry shampoo that works for any color hair."
The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk included this in her list of hospital bag must-haves. This one has 2,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm
Paige DeSorbo said, "When I get out of the shower and my hair is wet on Sunday nights, I use this hydrating balm. And then I just let my hair air dry. This is my nourishing balm that I use. I love this for those types of nights."
Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray, 6.9 oz. (Pack of 2)
Madison LeCroy shared, "I love all of her products, especially for the price. I've used products triple the price as this and this works just as good, if not better. This is a texture spray. You can brush it out after you've sprayed it. It's not stiff like a hairspray. Go to town with this and spray it through your hair to get some texture and volume. You don't have to be conservative spraying this. Just go through the ends and everywhere to make your hair sexy. This is a clear product too, so if you have dark hair, don't worry about it turning your hair white."
Be Free from Tangles Detangler and Leave-In Conditioner
Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel told E!, "Okay, this might seem like a shameless plug (and it is!) but it's also the absolute BEST detangler and leave-in conditioner I've ever used - and I've used a lot. It smells delicious and won't weigh your hair down. It'll make brushing a breeze and is incredible on even the most unruly hair."
Redken Extreme Play Safe Heat Protectant Spray & Leave In Conditioner
The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss said, "My favorite hair product is a heat protectant because with blow drying your hair or curling your hair or even from the sun, it's great to always have a heat protectant on you. My favorite is Redken. It's called Play It Safe. It protects your hair up to 450 degrees. I use it while my hair is damp. I just put about a dime size. This stuff really is a lifesaver. It's truly changed my hair. I think this is a great staple. Plus, a bottle like this will last you for months and months. This is a must."
Turbie Twist Hair Towels Cotton (4 Pack) Pink Heart / Solid
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs revealed, "I wash my hair everyday. I'm not blessed with good hair, unfortunately. I wear a lot of hair pieces and constantly filming, so I wash my hair a lot. These Turbie Twists are amazing. They come in a four pack and I love the little hearts. I got these for Marge Sr. and a pack for myself as well. These are so good for your hair. It has a little elastic in the back for you to put your little knot through and it holds it on your head."
Margaret emphasized, They're fabulous and they're very very absorbent. And you look adorable in them."
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Tinsley Mortimer said, "I can never just do a typical blowout on my own. If I'm going to go out, I would just go to a salon and get it blown out. With this, I can do it myself. This is the coolest thing ever. I mean everybody that's ever gotten it is like obsessed."
This brush has seven colors to choose from and Tinsley isn't the only one who loves it. This brush has 262,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
No Crease Hair Clips- Set of 8
The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph shared, "I wear these all the time. Sometimes, I accidentally catch myself wearing them when I'm out and about because I forgot to take them off. Yes, they are amazing. I just clip my hair back while I'm getting ready doing my makeup. I really like them because they keep my hair out of my face. These things are amazing. They're my favorite. They don't crease your hair."
These clips have 5,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Iron with a 1.5-Inch Barrel
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff uses this curling iron to do her hair in just three minutes.
Crystal isn't the only fan of this curling iron. It has 11,600 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon customers. The hair tool has a 24K gold-plated barrel with an extra-long cool tip (so you won't burn yourself). This curling iron heats quickly up to 428F and it's ideal for all hair types. The device also has rheostat, which memorizes your favorite heat setting, so you won't have to select that every single time you want to style your hair in three minutes.
Conair Instant Heat Travel 1.5-Inch Hot Rollers, White, 5 Count
Madison LeCroy declared, "I'm bringing back the hot rollers. This is a five-piece jumbo set of hot rollers. That's all you need. I do prefer metal clips with this because then you won't get a crease. Do this before you curl your hair with a curling iron just to give your hair some body. I would do this to prep my hair before I curled my hair to get that bounce, almost as if to do a blowout. I twist the strands when I take the rollers out. You have to brush it out. You can do bridal hair in less than five minutes."
This set has 3,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
