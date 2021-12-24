E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

2021: The Year Positivity Reigned Supreme on TV and Streaming

Though 2021 had its low points, these shows inspired laughter, smiles and more. As a new year approaches, look back on the series that we're grateful for.

By Cydney Contreras Dec 24, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVPhotosCelebrities
Watch: Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

In 2021, the last thing people wanted to watch was a dark TV show.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, viewers were looking for something a bit lighter to binge after turning off their computers and walking the short distance to their couches. I mean, who wants to watch Ellen Pompeo go into a COVID-induced coma on Grey's Anatomy when you might know someone who is going through the same thing? 

That's an extreme example, of course, but TV shows and moves are often meant to be an escape from reality. 

So, the return of Ted LassoEmily in Paris and more series were a godsend. Whether it was intentional or not, the cast and crews behind these amazing shows gave us those warm and fuzzy feelings we were missing out on after spending more than a year in quarantine. 

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham put it best in an August interview with The Wrap, saying, "We all wish that 2020 as it happened just didn't happen. But since it did happen that way, and that is when we happened to come out, it's just like, well, if we were of some help, then happy to have helped."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

As per usual, the series weren't all sunshine and rainbows 24/7. But we had to give a shoutout to shows like This Is Usbecause without the bad times, we wouldn't be able to fully appreciate the good. 

To see the shows we're grateful to have watched in 2021, check out the gallery below!

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Only Murders in the Building

Yes, there's death in this Hulu series, but Selena GomezMartin Short and Steve Martin infuse every scene with humor and lightness. It also inspires such happiness to see these three characters, who were once strangers to each other, become a family as they solve the murder of Tim Kono. 

Netflix
Never Have I Ever

As adults, it's so much easier to look back on the ups and downs of our teenage years with a sense of humor. It's what makes this Mindy Kaling-created show so hilarious because there's an understanding that everything will work out for Devi, who is portrayed with sincerity and empathy by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Apple TV+
Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis' Apple TV+ show inspired joy with its heartfelt and inspiring storylines. And though season two explored what it means to be sad and lose hope, Coach Lasso taught us that all we need to do is believe in ourselves and those around us. 

Peacock
Rutherford Falls

This Peacock series, brought to you by the same creators of The Good Place and Parks & Recreation, celebrates indigenous cultures and communities. Starring Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding, this is one of those feel good shows that reminds viewers that the good always outweighs the bad. 

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX
Emily in Paris

In this Netflix Original, newcomer Emily has a rude awakening when her bubbly, go-getter attitude is met with resistance from the chic Parisians. But with time, the fashionable marketing executive has chipped away at the cold hearts of her French counterparts, and finds love in the process. The European backdrop certainly is dreamy, too.

Season two of the series is streaming now on Netflix.

Netflix
Sex Education

Adults and teens can learn a lot from this Netflix series that highlights the importance of acceptance. Starring Gillian AndersonAsa ButterfieldEmma MackeyNcuti Gatwa and others, the series navigate real world problems with a sense of humor and empathy that is positively refreshing.

Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
This Is Us

While completely heartbreaking at times, this NBC show also gives us those warm and fuzzy feelings with its portrayal of the Pearson family. And as the show continues its final season, the writers are sending off the Pearsons with their best episodes yet.

Trending Stories

1

Watch North West Channel The Grinch in Latest Makeup Transformation

2

Why Meghan Markle Could Be Deposed in Prince Andrew Case

3

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With Photo Shoot

Here's to all the good to come in 2021!

Trending Stories

1

Watch North West Channel The Grinch in Latest Makeup Transformation

2

Why Meghan Markle Could Be Deposed in Prince Andrew Case

3

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With Photo Shoot

4

Immortal Beloveds: See the Cast of Twilight Then and Now

5

Jeannie Mai Transforms Home Into "Winter Wonderland" for Baby Shower

Latest News

2021: The Year Positivity Reigned Supreme on TV and Streaming

Exclusive

Why The Bachelor Clayton Echard Says His Season Is Incomparable

These $27 Sherpa Slippers on Amazon Have 35,000+ Five-Star Reviews

Immortal Beloveds: See the Cast of Twilight Then and Now

The Biggest Celeb Scandals That Have Erupted Over the Holidays

Proof 2021 Was the Year of Excessive Celebrity PDA

Don't Be a Cotton-Headed Ninnymuggins: Check Out 19 Elf Secrets