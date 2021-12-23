12 Under $30 Clutches & Purses on Amazon That Are Perfect for New Year's Eve

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As crazy as it seems, 2021 is almost over! If you're planning to go out and celebrate this New Year's Eve, we found some extra glam clutches you may want to get your hands on ASAP. Best part is, they're all under $30 on Amazon!
We love this gorgeous sparkly evening bag that you can use as a clutch or a shoulder bag. It's on sale for just $16 and it has over 1,600 five-star reviews. If you're looking for something that can hold just the essentials and won't bother you while you're dancing the night away, we recommend this crossbody phone bag. It's less than $20 and has over 3,800 five-star reviews.
New Year's Eve will be here before you know it, so there's no better time to shop. We've rounded up some of the best under $30 clutches and purses we could find on Amazon. Check those out below.
Outrip Evening Glitter Clutch
You're sure to sparkle with this classic evening clutch with a removable chain. It comes in four colors, and it's less than $15!
Dexmay Women Envelope Purse
We love the sleek style of this envelope purse. According to multiple Amazon shoppers, it's surprisingly roomy and can fit all the essentials you need for a night out. There are multiple color options to choose from including black, brown, red and blush.
Kukoo Small Crossbody Cell Phone Bag
If you only need to carry the absolute essentials like your phone, ID, some cash and a couple of cards, we recommend this crossbody cell phone bag. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, and it's on sale for less than $20. Plus, it's an Amazon shopper-fave with over 3,800 five-star reviews.
Envelope Wristlet Clutch Crossbody Bag with Chain Strap
This classy clutch has over 3,900 five-star reviews. It comes in so many colors, features a magnetic snap flap and you can choose to use the chain strap or the long wrist strap. It's a purse that Amazon shoppers seem to really love, with many saying it's highly versatile and just "perfect."
Glitter Clutch Purses
We love how pretty this glittery evening bag is. It comes in multiple colors including champagne, black, pink and gold. Amazon shoppers say it's nicely made and super stylish. It's such a great option for New Year's Eve.
Satin Clutch Evening Bag
This satin clutch in sparkling burgundy will give a nice pop of color to a little black dress. According to Amazon reviewers, it's not only beautiful, it's also roomy for an evening bag.
Babeyond 1920s Flapper Handbag
This glitzy 1920s-style flapper handbag is so pretty and unique. It's compact, but perfect for fitting the absolute essentials. Plus, it has over 1,400 five-star reviews.
Leopard Print Envelope Evening Clutch
This stylish leopard print clutch is a wardrobe staple. Amazon shoppers say it's so soft and perfect for any occasion. One reviewer loved it so much they just had to buy a matching pair of shoes.
Nodykka Sparkling Evening Shoulder Bag
This gorgeous purse is one you'll want to wear on all your nights out. It comes in 11 colors including gold, champagne, pink and black. It has over 1,600 five-star reviews and you can snag this for as low as $15.
Before & Ever Evening Bag
We love cute pieces that can instantly level-up any look like this Before & Ever Evening Bag. It comes in two colors: black shimmer and pearl shimmer. There's also a coupon available on Amazon right now for you to save 20% off the black option.
Charming Tailor Clutch
This lovely satin clutch is simple and sophisticated. It comes many colors and can comfortably fit your phone, compact, lipsticks, cards and keys. It's a great affordable option for New Year's Eve.
Charming Tailor Faux Suede Clutch
This pretty suede clutch from Charming Tailor has over 1,000 five-star reviews. It features a sturdy chain strap and a magnetic snap closure. You can even get this in multiple colors including nude, burgundy, royal blue and leopard. Out of all the ones on this list, this one has to be our fave!
