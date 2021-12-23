Brett Oppenheim Reflects on Split From Tina Louise One Day After Brother Jason's Breakup

As it turns out, both Oppenheim brothers are single.
While Jason Oppenheim made headlines about his split with Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause, twin Brett Oppenheim also announced his breakup on the same day.
During an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Brett revealed he was "single" less than a year after becoming official with Tina Louise. The Sugar Taco co-owner wrote on her Instagram Story, "Brett is my ex, but we remain very good friends."
Now, Brett has spoken out about where they stand. "I am grateful for you Tina. For your love, your laugh, your smile, and for our enduring friendship," he wrote on social media, alongside a gallery of photos of the pair, on Dec. 22.
"Tina is the most genuine… loving…beautiful woman I could have ever dreamed of…with the most breathtaking smile," the real estate mogul continued. "I will always love her and be her friend."
Tina commented and made it clear things are good between them: "Awwww you lil s--t! Love you always x."
Less than 24 hours ago, Jason similarly announced his breakup from Chrishell after five months of dating.
"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote in a post, before hinting at the reason they went their separate ways. "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."
Chrishell seemed to confirm the motivation for the split in her own post later in the day. The Dancing With the Stars alum shared, "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."
She noted that "men have the luxury of time that women don't" when it comes to having kids.
Chrishell added, "I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand."
It seems there are no hard feelings on all sides, but the Oppenheims' holiday table might be rather empty this year.