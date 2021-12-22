Kate Spade Last-Minute Holiday Sale: Take an Extra 40% Off Sale Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Finished checking off everyone on your list? Well, now it's time to treat yourself! Kate Spade is having a pre-holiday sale where you can take an extra 40% off sale styles using the code EXTRA40. It's also the last day to get 2-day shipping. So shop now if you want to get your goodies in time for Christmas.
We found some really amazing deals, some of which are even better than their Kate Spade Surprise sale site! For instance, you can score this $278 shopper-loved crossbody bag for just $53 right now. You can even get the All Day large tote for as low as $68.
Our personal fave? The adorable Spade Flower coated canvas bag for just $71. Such a great deal!
We've rounded up our favorite deals from Kate Spade's extra 40% off sale. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
This top-rated crossbody bag is easy to carry around while you're running errands, yet big enough to fit a large continental wallet. It comes in five colors, but this perfect-for-spring peach will get you the best deal. You can get this as low as $53.
Kate Spade Romy Mini Top-Handle Satchel
We're in love with the unique spade heart twistlock closure of the Romy satchel. It's so cute! Kate Spade shoppers love this as well, with some saying it's great for a night out.
Kate Spade Flower Coated Canvas Camera Bag
How cute is this camera bag from Kate Spade? We love the spade flower pattern, and the price makes it even better. Adding to bag now.
Kate Spade Flower Jacquard Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag
This adorable top-handle bag features Italian jacquard fabric and a smooth leather trim. It's compact but large enough to fit an iPhone XS Max. That closure makes it extra cute!
Kate Spade Knott Large Satchel
Kate Spade's large Knott satchel is super classy. It's roomy enough to fit an Apple iPhone XS Max, a large continental wallet, and an iPad. It has multiple compartments so you can keep things nice and organized. Plus, it's on sale for a really great price. You can snag this for as low as $136.
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
If you need a new everyday go-to bag for the new year, we recommend the Astrid medium crossbody from Kate Spade. It's a highly rated bag with near-perfect reviews. While it looks small, shoppers say it an hold a ton. You can snag this for as low as $71.
Kate Spade Classic Medium Satchel
Everyone needs a classic satchel in their closet, and this one from Kate Spade is such a great option. It's sleek and sophisticated, it goes well with anything, and it's on sale for $125.
Kate Spade Lane Small Satchel
We love the simple yet chic look of Kate Spade's small Lane satchel. It comes in seven colors and you can snag it for as low as $100 today.
Kate Spade Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag
This shoulder bag has "go-to purse" written all over it. Kate Spade shoppers love how soft the leather is. It comes in eight colors including red, brown, black and olive green. You can get this for as low as $159.
Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag
This shopper-fave saddle bag is perfect for someone who's always on-the-go. It comes in five colors: black, taupe, pink, light pink and mint green. Right now, you can snag this for over 50% off!
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
If you're someone who likes carrying around a lot of stuff, we recommend getting Kate Spade's All Day large tote. It comes in five colors and is big enough to fit an A4 binder and a 13-inch laptop. Best part is, you can get this for as low as $68 today. What a steal!
