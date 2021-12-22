Nick Viall Reveals His One Demand When Negotiating His Bachelor Contract

Watch : Which Lady Will "Bachelor" Star Nick Viall Pick?

Nick Viall believes he went into The Bachelor for the right reasons.

The 41-year-old reality star, who had been a two-time runner-up on The Bachelorette before landing the leading role in the 21st season The Bachelor, reflected on his Bachelor Nation journey during the Dec. 20 episode of the Trading Secrets podcast.

According to Viall, he had only one request when negotiating his contact for the ABC dating show: "Please cast women I'm going to be into."

"I didn't really care about the money," he told podcast host Jason Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette before finding love with Kaitlyn Bristowe. "I mean, I needed the money at the time, but I would've done it for free."

Nick said he had already "lived without a job for a year" prior to getting the gig, so he would have asked producers to simply "give me what I need to survive for another year to get through The Bachelor" as his pay.