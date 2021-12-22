Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey Shares How COVID-19 Contributed to Life-Threatening Hospitalization

Watch : Selena Gomez Claps Back at TikTok Critic After Drinking "Joke"

Selena Gomez's mother is speaking out more about her near-fatal health battle this year, as well as the treatment she received at a hospital.

In an interview with People, published Wednesday, Dec. 22, Mandy Teefey, 45, said her double pneumonia, which she first wrote about in November, had been "exacerbated" when she caught COVID-19.

"I got pneumonia in February in New York, and I guess the doctor didn't really clear it up as much as it needed to be," she said, adding that she received IV vitamin therapy, which she thinks helped.

"Then a week before I was going to get my first COVID shot, I got COVID," she said. "I was at home the whole time. When my fever broke, my oxygen went to 69, and I was rushed to the hospital. The first hospital was pretty badgering, like, 'Why didn't you get your shot?' I'm like, 'I literally can't breathe right now. Can we talk about this later? I will explain why.'"